BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Biofire has produced the world’s first “smart gun,” complete with a life-saving fingerprint unlocking system that prevents “unauthorized” people such as criminals or children from firing it, according to the company. The futuristic weapon hit the market on Thursday.

The ground-breaking 9mm handgun prevents anyone except the owner and authorized users from discharging it. The lethal weapon is built with state-of-the-art technology that could improve gun safety in America, according to Biofire reps, the New York Post reported.

“Right now it seems like the entire country is always processing a new tragedy involving children and guns,” the Colorado-based firm’s CEO Kai Kloepfer told the news outlet. “We are offering a real solution, at a time when solutions seem very hard to come by.”

The handgun unlocks in less than a second, using either a fingerprint or facial recognition sensor, then quickly locks again when it’s no longer in use. The weapon is priced at $1,499.

Kloepfer was inspired to create the firearm after a mass murderer slaughtered 12 people during a screening of the movie “The Dark Knight Rises” in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012.

The innovative firearm could help prevent everything from school shootings to negligent discharges and suicides, reps from the company said.

However, gun enthusiasts are generally not excited about the Smart Gun, fearing government officials could eventually prohibit all weapons that lack similar technology. Moreover, firearm antagonists don’t like it because, … well, it’s a gun!

Kloepfer said he isn’t interested in mandating or even advertising his product. “Biofire is just here to provide choices and maybe save lives,” he noted.

“We’re not claiming that the Biofire Smart Gun is going to prevent every instance of firearm misuse. But we do believe this tool can help prevent some firearm suicides, accidents, and injuries from occurring,” Kloepfer said.

Clearly, the cutting-edge technology would prevent the weapon’s use by unauthorized persons, which seems to be a big selling point in the market. The futuristic features might also appeal to a younger user who is fully versed in the world of electronics.