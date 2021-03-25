Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Violent crime rates surged to record levels in 2020. With more murders recorded than any year since 1998 and the largest one year spike in history, America and those that are sworn to protect face a daunting challenge. Our previous research shows a more alarming trend. The violent rate in 2021 is tracking higher than 2020, when 90% of the America’s largest cities saw an explosion in the murder rate. For example, Milwaukee had a 96% increase in murders. Portland, OR had a 93% increase. And Minneapolis suffered an 71% increase in murders from 2019 to 2020.

The 2020 spike showed 20,000 recorded homicides, but even more shocking is some of the largest cites such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles have not yet submitted all of their data to the FBI.

Considering the bigger picture, across the the 50 largest cities in America, over 2000 more homicides occurred in 2020 than in 2019. A cursory analysis of the politics in the each city, indicates that nearly 80% of the cities were led by democratic mayors or political leaders. Meanwhile cities with republican leaders had comparatively smaller increases in homicides, for example, Oklahoma City had 12% fewer homicides in 2020 than in 2019.

While this cursory analysis prompts plenty of political speculation, it is difficult to ignore how “defund” politics, anti-cop sentiments, and related political attitudes seem to have compromised public safety in 90% of America’s most populated cities. And it is difficult to ignore how amid all the outcry for accountability, few political leaders have yet to specifically address surging violent crimes in their cities. In some cities, political leaders have conspicuously have yet to even acknowledge the increase in murders and violent crime—let alone take accountability.

As we progress through 2021 with no end in sight and Americans suffering from undeniable violence, there will come a time when those responsible will have to be held accountable.