BALTIMORE — Federal prosecutors are investigating the personal business and tax records of Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and his wife, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. In 2015, Marilyn Mosby charged six Baltimore officers with murder charges in the death of Freddie Gray. Many experts saw those criminal charges not meeting the burden of prosecution. Three officers were acquitted and other charges were ultimately dropped. The Department of Justice did not bring charges against the officers.

Now, it appears that Mosby and her husband are facing a federal investigation that dates back to 2014. 11 News reports that a subpoena was issued to the Maryland State Board of Elections that seeks business and campaign finance records dating back to 2014. In the subpoena, Marilyn Mosby’s campaign treasurer is ordered to provide copies of all supporting documents used in preparation and calculation of the tax returns including: spreadsheets, receipts, canceled checks, bank statements and so on.

The IRS had previously issued a lien against the Mosbys’ property for three years of unpaid taxes. It is unknown if that lien was ever paid.

Scott Bolden, an attorney for the Mosbys, told 11 News, that the Mosby’s are “progressive change agents making them unfair targets of unnecessary scrutiny by federal investigators.”

On Friday afternoon, a group of community activists and also former Baltimore City Council president challenger, Jovani Patterson, called on both, Nick and Marilyn Mosby, to immediately resign in light of the federal criminal investigation.

“Crime is through the roof, school systems failing, our tax structure is doubled than what it should be, we’re rejecting jobs, our economy is suffering and we have our politicians flying around, vacationing taking advantage of the city, taking advantage of the citizens. That’s you. That’s me,” Patterson said.