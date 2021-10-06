Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















FLINT, Mich. — Two Michigan men face terrorism charges for reportedly firing several rounds at a Michigan State Police helicopter as it hovered over an area while assisting ground units, according to a report.

The helicopter crew members spotted the men shooting at them from a bridge at the Happy Hollow Nature Area as the aircraft was orbiting. One of the men pointed a firearm and discharged several shots before handing the weapon to the second man, who also fired the weapon, police said.

David Cox and Jeremy Engelman, both 26, were were arrested early Saturday. Authorities recovered a weapon while taking the suspects into custody, WLNS reported.

The men have been charged with an act of terrorism, assault with intent to murder, attempted malicious destruction of police property, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Cox and Engleman were arraigned Tuesday in Genesee District Court. A judge ordered the defendants to be held at the county jail on a $50,000 bond.

The airship was not damaged during the shooting.

