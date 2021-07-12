CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A Cecil County Sheriff’s deputy was shot during a call of domestic violence and a trooper from the Maryland State Police returned fire, killing the 24-year-old suspect Sunday, police said.

The wounded deputy — who has not been identified — was taken to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, with the medical condition undisclosed. Moreover, the Maryland State Police have not released the name of the deceased suspect involved in the shooting, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The call came in about 3:30 p.m. when troopers from the state police’s North East Barrack were dispatched to the 100 block of Chesapeake Ridge Lane to assist the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office with a reported domestic disturbance, state police said.

Law enforcement officers heard a “struggle” from within the apartment in question, state police said. The deputy and troopers tried to contact someone inside. Finally, they made entry through an unlocked door and saw two men fighting, police said.