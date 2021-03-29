Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















New York City – The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating a reported assault inside a Midtown subway station Saturday night where a man allegedly assaulted a woman and yelled anti-Asian slurs, according CBS 4. Police said a 37-year-old woman was walking through the station at E 51st Street and Lexington Avenue when an unidentified man approached.

The suspect reportedly struck the woman and yelled anti-Asian slurs at her before walking away.

In additional to hateful slurs, the man said, “You should go back to your country. This is because of you,” according to law enforcement sources.

Police released surveillance images of video of the man exiting through a subway turnstile. They estimate he’s between 20 and 30 years old.

The woman was not seriously injured and refused medical attention,