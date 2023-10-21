Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A 22-year-old man in Warsaw has been arrested after posing as a mannequin to dodge security cameras at a shopping mall, police said in a Wednesday statement. The authorities did not disclose when the arrest or the incidents occurred.

Insider reports that the unnamed suspect waited until the mall closed to steal from a jewelry stand, according to the police. The suspect remained motionless until he believed it was safe, then proceeded to roam through different departments in the mall, per the statement.

Authorities released an image of the man standing still in front of a shop window while holding a bag.

Security personnel eventually spotted the man, leading to his capture and arrest by Warsaw police.

He has been charged with theft and burglary and faces a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The authorities said the man had previously committed thefts at another mall, where he waited after closing time to take money from cash registers.