Man gets 70 years in prison for spitting on police officers

LUBBOCK, Texas – A 36-year-old Texas man was sentenced last week to 70 years in prison after he was found guilty on two counts of harassment of a public servant for spitting at police officers.

Larry Pearson was initially arrested in May 2022 on multiple charges, including harassment of a public servant, assault, assault domestic violence and violation of a protective order, Lubbock County jail records show.

According to EverythingLubbock.com, a victim flagged down Lubbock police officers last May and said Pearson hit her several times and had a gun. The weapon turned out to be an airsoft gun.

According to local media, the police report stated that the victim has multiple visible injuries to her face, which prompted police to detain Pearson.

While he was detained in the officer’s vehicle, Pearson started kicking at the doors, according to KETK. Two officers reportedly opened the vehicle door to tell Pearson to stop and that’s when he spit at them according to KSAT. According to multiple reports, Pearson continued to spit after arriving at Lubbock County Detention Center. During closing arguments at Pearson’s trial, Gorman asked the jury to consider sentencing Pearson to a number of years that would “send a message” to Pearson and society, EverythingLubbock.com reported. Due to prior convictions, the minimum sentence Pearson could have received was 25 years.

