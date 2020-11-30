PORTLAND, Maine — Police in Maine have arrested a man accused of killing his father’s cat with a frying pan on Thanksgiving — a day after he was released on bail for a separate crime.

Ryan T. Carleton, 43, faces new charges including animal cruelty and violating the conditions of his previous release, Bangor Daily News reported.

According to the news organization, the man’s father called police in Piscataquis County on Thursday to report that he had found his cat’s body after he let his son stay with him the night before.

Carleton had been released on bail Wednesday following an arrest on charges that he stole his mother’s car, ABC News reported.

He was released on an unsecured bond for the third time in a month after appearing in court, Assistant District Attorney R. Christopher Almy said Saturday. Conditions included that he have no contact with his mother, who lives in Guilford, or his father, who resides in Sangerville, according to Bangor Daily News.

“Both his mother and father said that he shouldn’t be released due to his violent and drunken behavior,” Almy said.

Consequently, Carleton is being held pending a court hearing scheduled for Monday.