New York City – A man with a history of assaulting NYC workers allegedly bit a police officer’s ear – leaving him in need of 20 stitches – and was released without bail.

The New York Post reported that Donte Bynon, 32, was screaming obscenities as he randomly approached two NYPD officers who were headed into a subway station at West 137th and Broadway in Harlem, court documents show.

“I’ll f— you up!” he yelled, the records show.

“I am going to f— you up you f—— b—-!”

Bynon then walked toward the side of a parked NYPD patrol car, prompting the officer to get out of the vehicle to “calm him,” according to the records.

When officers tried to arrest Bynon, he bit the cop on the left ear, “causing a laceration, bruising and bleeding” in the Friday morning incident.

He needed 20 stitches to close the wound, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

Prosecutors asked for $35,000 cash bail, but Judge Judy Kim granted Lee’s request for supervised release, freeing Bynon with an October return date.

Bynon has six prior arrests, three of them violent in nature, a police source said.