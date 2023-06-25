Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Longmont, Colorado – A man was arrested after attempting to break inside the Longmont Public Safety and Justice Center. A woman was awoken by the sound of breaking glass around 5:30 a.m. on June 18. When she looked out the window she saw a man trying to break into the building.

The woman called 911 to report the crime and saw that the man had climbed in through the window and was walking around according to The Longmont Leader.

“I’ve never been inside of the building so I couldn’t tell you exactly where he was walking,” she said via email.

The man broke a window on the north side of the building and entered according to authorities. The window led to the waiting area for the municipal courts.

Longmont Police Officers approached the man and arrested him within two minutes of getting the 911 call.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital to treat a cut on his hand that he got when he climbed through the window. After he was medically cleared, he was taken to the Boulder County Jail.

