Robert Card, the suspected in Wednesday’s massacre that killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, has been found dead. NBC10 Boston reported that sources close to the investigation have revealed the new details.

Card was the subject of a dayslong manhunt that followed mass shootings at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille.

Specific details were not immediately available. But sources told the NBC10 Boston that there is no longer a threat in Maine reporting that Card had been located and is deceased.

The update comes after days of angst as an armed and dangerous man was unaccounted for after 18 people were killed and 13 injured.

Shelter-in-place orders were in place in Androscoggin County and parts of neighboring Sagadahoc County. Those orders were lifted earlier Friday.