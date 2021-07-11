Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















DENVER — Four people were arrested on illegal weapons possession charges after a maid discovered “a bunch of guns laid out” in a Denver hotel room just two blocks from Coors Field as All-Star Game festivities began this weekend, according to reports.

Coors Field is scheduled Tuesday night to be the site of MLB’s annual All-Star Game. Despite the shocking discovery, officials said there was no immediate indication the game or any of its related events were being targeted by the suspects, FOX 31 of Denver reported. However, state and federal investigators will certainly be looking into the possibility of a conspiracy due to the evidence that was seized at the Maven Hotel.

During Friday’s investigation, police removed 16 long guns, body armor and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, Denver Post reported. Police initially feared a “Las Vegas-style shooting” may have been in the works, referring to a massacre in 2017 that left more than 60 concertgoers dead near a Vegas hotel.

On Saturday, police said four individuals had been taken into custody — three men and a woman. The men were identified as Richard Platt, 42; Gabriel Rodriguez, 48; and Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, all arrested as part of an investigation into allegations of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and narcotic violations, FOX 31 reported.

Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, was also arrested. She was being investigated on possible charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

Platt and Serikawa also have unspecified warrants from another jurisdiction, ESPN reported.

One of the unidentified male suspects posted on Facebook that he was recently divorced and wanted to “go out in a big way,” sources told the Post.

Drake Voell said he and other hotel guests received a phone call telling them to remain in their rooms as police conducted the investigation.

“I asked what was going on and they said there was just a few people that were up to no good on the fourth and the eighth floor,” Voell told FOX 31.

According to Voell, guests were told that a maid had discovered firearms and the hotel called police.

The Denver Police Department confirmed obtaining search warrants and searching two rooms and impounding two vehicles as part of the investigation, according to the station.

The suspects were all taken into custody Friday night at the Maven Hotel, ESPN reported. The eighth floor hotel room rented by the suspects had a balcony overlooking Denver’s downtown area. Officials expect 100,000 visitors during the All-Star game festivities.

“The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety,” the Denver Police Department said as part of a statement Saturday night. “DPD encourages residents and visitors to always be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious or illegal activity to police immediately.”

Just days ago, authorities in Chicago also feared a possible “Las Vegas-style” crime was being planned when a suspect with a rifle was spotted in a room overlooking a city fireworks event, FOX reported. Authorities there later arrested a 32-year-old Iowa man in connection with the incident.

