Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO – Alarming video footage from the Chicago Police Department shows officers responding to gunfire after a suspect managed to maintain a concealed weapon while being taken into custody.

Lovelle Jordan was arrested in July 2020 on the charge of carjacking. Video released last week shows officers asking the arrestee if he has any weapons on him.

Police reported finding a cellphone and drugs on Jordan, yet did not locate a weapon that he appeared to be concealing when searched.

Officers transported Jordan to the police station for booking. Upon arrival, the suspect managed to retrieve the weapon and fired at multiple officers, WJHL reported.

Investigators say Jordan was able to manipulate his hands, which remained in cuffs, from behind his back and arm himself. When the officer went to remove the suspect from the vehicle to take him to a holding cell, Jordan opened fire.

The officer was hit and knocked down, but got up and returned fire. Other officers also fired at Jordan, according to the news outlet.

“You know, when you do a search incident to arrest like this, it’s more invasive than a pat down search. You can do a much more thorough search. So yes, it was missed. But this thing happened because a suspect chose to shoot a police officer. Yes, the officer made a mistake. But the reason this thing happened was because the suspect chose to do what he did,” NewsNation contributor and former police officer Sean Larkin said when analyzing the video Monday on NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live.”

Coworkers came to the aid of the wounded officer by using his shirt to apply pressure to his neck. Paramedics arrived on scene and rushed the officer to the hospital.

Jordan fired at least five shots, striking the officer in the shoulder and neck, prosecutors said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Another officer was shot in the hip while a third officer was hit in the tactical vest. Those two officers were treated and released from a hospital the same day.

Lovelle Jordan

Jordan was paralyzed in the shooting and has since died, WJHL reported.

Prior to his death, the criminal defendant pleaded guilty to attempted murder, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He was subsequently sentenced to 31 years in prison.