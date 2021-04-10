Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Three children were found stabbed to death in Reseda, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Saturday.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m., Fox 11 reported.

BREAKING: Hearing from LAPD source that three kids have been found stabbed to death in Reseda. LAPD confirms officers responded to 8000 bock of Reseda Blvd. at 9:30 am and found the bodies of three juveniles.

Source says victims are children. Manhunt underway for killer. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 10, 2021

When police arrived on scene in the 8000 block of Reseda Blvd. they found three minors stabbed to death.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the scene said the victims were underage, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Actual ages, if known, were not provided.

LAPD was not able to confirm if there were additional victims.

It is unclear if a suspect has been identified, but a manhunt is currently underway in the city, according to local reports.

UPDATE:

LAPD officers found the bodies of three children younger than five years old deceased at an apartment in northwestern Los Angeles Saturday morning, FOX reported.

The LAPD said the cause of death is uncertain. FOX 11 News reports that all three children were stabbed to death.

Police are searching for Liliana Carrillo, a 30-year-old Hispanic woman, in relation to the deaths.

“We are receiving reports that she just committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and might be driving in a stolen Silver Toyota pickup license J258T0,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter around 1:10 p.m. PT.