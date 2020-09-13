PORTLAND, Ore. — The legislative director for the speaker of the House in Portland’s state legislature was arrested during a riot last week.

Kristina Narayan, who has worked for Democratic state Rep. Tina Kotek since September 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile, was charged with one count of “Interfering with a Peace Officer.”

“Kristina Narayan was arrested for Interfering with a Police Officer after the event became a riot and the crowd was given multiple orders to disperse, which she did not do,” a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told Fox News.

Narayan, and Kotek’s office, did not respond to multiple requests for comment earlier this week.