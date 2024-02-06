Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Hayley Feland

Several law enforcement organizations have partnered together to raise funds for Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan and his family after an “outpouring of support” from the public.

“In response to the incredible outpouring of support and requests to help, the MN State Patrol Troopers Association, MPPOA, and LELS have created a family fund for Trooper Ryan,” the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) said in a post on social media.

Law Enforcement Labor Services (LELS), which is running the fundraiser, is the largest public safety union in the state and provides professional legal representation for law enforcement officers.

Londregan was charged with second-degree unintentional murder in addition to first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Ricky Cobb II during a July 31 traffic stop on I-94. The charges were filed late last month by controversial Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

The state trooper discharged his firearm after Cobb refused to exit his vehicle during the traffic stop. Video of the interaction shows Cobb placing his hand on the gear shift of his car as state troopers were opening the doors to remove him.

Cobb ignored repeated commands to exit the vehicle and video footage shows the car moving forward while a state trooper reached inside and attempted to remove him. “Ah, I just got f–ing dragged,” one of the responding officers can be heard saying on the body camera footage. Cobb was wanted for a felony order for protection violation issued in Ramsey County at the time of the incident.

“We’ve had a lot of positive comments and responses from people who want to help support Trooper Ryan,” Jim Mortenson, the executive director of LELS, told Alpha News. He explained that LELS partnered with MPPOA and other organizations to launch the fundraiser after being asked by the public where they could make donations to support Londregan.

The charges have sparked outrage among members of Minnesota’s law enforcement community, many of whom gathered outside the courthouse during Londregan’s first court appearance last week.

“County Attorney Moriarty has made politics and ideology her source material, not the law,” MPPOA general counsel Imran Ali said. “The law is well-established and clear: law enforcement may use reasonable force if they are confronted with death or great bodily harm. The State Trooper made a critical and necessary decision to use reasonable force during a dangerous and dynamic situation. Law enforcement officers die in similar situations.”

Executive director Brian Peters said Londregan’s actions were “driven by his lawful duty.”

“MPPOA will vigorously defend our trooper who is unjustly charged as a result of acting in accordance with his legal responsibilities,” Peters said.

Legislative leaders have also weighed in on the case, with Republican House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth saying the public should not “tolerate a system where political ideology and personal contempt for law enforcement is put above the letter of the law.”

One of Londregan’s attorneys, Chris Madel, who is reportedly “known for his aggressiveness,” said Moriarty is “literally out control.”

“This County Attorney has provided sweetheart deals to murderers and kidnappers, and now, today, she charges a hero,” he said. “Open season on law enforcement must end. And it’s going to end with this case.”

For her part, Moriarty has indicated that she will seek an aggravated sentence for Londregan if he’s convicted.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.