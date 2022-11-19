Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. – Two recruits remain in critical condition on Friday after a wrong-way driver plowed into the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Academy class that was out for a morning run on the streets of Whittier earlier in the week.

Jose Arias, 29, is one of two law enforcement recruits among the 25 injured classmates who remain in critical condition. He is fighting to overcome life-altering injuries, KTLA reported.

Arias is a husband and father of two young children. He previously served his country as a Marine and always dreamed of having a career in law enforcement. However, that desire was derailed Wednesday morning and now his future is anything but clear.

“He has bleeding on the brain,” said Carol Lynch, a family friend of Arias’. “He does have a pulmonary embolism. They think he was thrown at least 20 feet in the air.”

“He is just an amazing dad and is so worried about his wife and the family right now,” Lynch said.

Arias also sustained several cracked ribs, a broken leg, internal bleeding and a badly injured foot, according to Lynch.

“He had a long surgery last night for his foot and he will be having another surgery tomorrow morning,” she said. “And during that surgery, they’ll determine whether they need to amputate his foot or not.”

“They’re just such a close-knit family and the love they have for each other is immense,” Lynch noted.

The driver of the striking vehicle was identified as Nicholas Gutierrez, 22, of Diamond Bar. He was arrested Wednesday following the incident and then subsequently released Thursday pending further investigation. Law enforcement authorities concluded it was an intentional act, but are actively trying to prove their case before the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will file charges that are commensurate with their conclusions.

Alison Triessl, a legal analyst at KTLA, said authorities need more time to prove there is enough evidence to charge Gutierrez with attempted murder.

The California Highway Patrol investigators developed probable cause that Gutierrez intentionally ran over the academy recruits, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

“[Investigators] went through an exhaustive interview process with everyone involved, with the video surveillance statements from the recruits, the physical evidence they had, and what they got from the suspect himself. And they were able to form the opinion that this was a deliberate act,” said Villanueva.

Gutierrez’s attorney, Alexandra Kazarian, released a statement saying in part:

“Nicholas comes from a proud law enforcement family and the injuries to these recruits is beyond heartbreaking… As many have asked, we want to emphasize that Nicholas was on his way to work, and had no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of this tragic accident.”

Triessel noted, “You can bet defense attorneys are going to argue that he had a medical or mental health condition and was incapable of forming specific intent to kill somebody.”

The second recruit who remains in critical condition was not identified.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the Arias Family.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Relief Association is accepting donations on behalf of the victims. All donation information can be found here.