LOS ANGELES — A woman was shot by LAPD officers after they say she was stabbing her 10-year-old son while holding him hostage in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, officials said.

Police received a call about a woman troubled with mental illness who was armed with a knife at a home in the 200 block of 52nd Street, LAPD said.

LAPD News: Newton Division Officer Involved Shooting preliminary information at this time: At around 7 PM Newton Division officers responded to a 911 call for a female with mental illness that was armed with a knife at a residence on the 200 block of 52nd St. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) October 2, 2021

As responding officers arrived, they discovered a 30-year-old woman who was threatening to harm her 10-year-old son. During the encounter, the woman “subsequently barricaded herself and the child inside the residence,” according to LAPD.

Police said responding officers attempted to communicate with the woman to calm her fears as a mental evaluation unit arrived to solicit a safe surrender, KTLA reported.

However, the woman rebuffed all attempts police made to de-escalate the situation, according to authorities.

As the standoff continued, officers were able to see through a side window and noted the woman began stabbing her son, LAPD said.

As a result, officers entered the residence to rescue the boy from further harm and the shooting occurred. The woman was struck by gunfire and subsequently taken into custody.

The mother was transported to a local hospital to receive medical care. She survived the shooting and was listed in stable condition as of Friday night, according to KTLA.

Prior to police rescuing the boy, his mother stabbed him multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was also listed in stable condition.

The identities of the mother and son were not released, and no further information was immediately available as police continue with the investigation.