The husband of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter is publicly thanking his wife’s supporters for all their well-wishes.

In a Wednesday evening interview with Alpha News, Jeff Potter provided an update on how Kim is faring in prison and shared a message with Minnesotans ahead of the midterm elections.

“She’s doing OK. COVID has put a damper on things,” he said. “The prison is still getting shut down for a few weeks here and there, so I finally got to see her last Friday again.”

Although the occasional shutdowns stress her out, Kim has been buoyed by the reception of over 10,000 cards from supporters.

Jeff said the outpouring of support has meant a lot to Kim — so much so that she has asked Jeff to keep all the cards in storage so she can remember to personally thank each and every person who reached out.

“It’s helped keep her going,” he said.

Kim Potter is still serving time for manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright last April. Her best friend, Becky Boie, has led the charge to have Kim’s sentence commuted.

“I don’t understand why she has to stay there until April, when she could be doing so many good things out there for everybody to see,” Boie said.

Unfortunately, the Potter family has yet to hear anything from the administration of Gov. Tim Walz on a possible commutation, despite Kim’s supporters sending near-daily messages for months.

Gov. Walz is one of three members serving on the Minnesota Board of Pardons. The others are Attorney General Keith Ellison and Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea of the state Supreme Court. The board must unanimously approve any sentence commutations.

The board is scheduled to meet in December to consider Potter’s application for a commutation. Family and friends of Potter are asking the public to make one final push to the board. Letters must be delivered (to [email protected]) 14 days prior to the hearings so they are hoping letters will be submitted by Nov. 15.

In a debate with Dr. Scott Jensen on Oct. 18, Walz erroneously referred to Kim as a murderer.

Jeff Potter is urging Minnesotans to “vote what’s right” in the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“Vote your conscience. Vote what’s right,” he said. “You’ve seen what they’ve done.”

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.