GUANTANAMO BAY — Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and other prisoners at Guantanamo Bay will get the COVID vaccine before most American citizens, courtesy of the United States government. In case you forgot, KSM is the accused 9/11 mastermind.

So why would our own government slap its’ citizens like this? We don’t have an answer, but this is the story.

Accused terror masterminds like KSM and other detainees at Guantanamo Bay will begin receiving the coronavirus vaccine, the Pentagon confirmed Friday, even as the United States continues to experience severe shortages of the miracle drug, New York Post reported.

A spokesman for the Department of Defense confirmed that officials had signed an order which will see COVID-19 vaccinations “offered to all detainees and prisoners.”

The shots could be given as soon as next week.

“It will be administered on a voluntary basis and in accordance with the Department’s priority distribution plan,” spokesman Michael Howard told The Post.

Forty detainees remain at the United States military prison in Cuba, including the man accused of plotting the worst attack on US soil, which claimed 2,977 innocent lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and has since been linked to thousands of other deaths.

The order is courtesy of the new Biden administration. It was signed on Jan. 27 by Terry Adirim, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs who was sworn in as a Biden appointee on Inauguration Day, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed.

