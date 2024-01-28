Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A domestic call ended in the death of one of Rockford (Illinois) Police Department’s K9 officers bing killed in the line of duty.

K9 Officer Nyx was fatally shot while protecting her handler on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

The incident initially happened on Jacqueline Drive and police were called to a domestic situation in the area, Fox 32 reported.

The situation escalated when the suspect started firing gunshots at K9 officer Nyx. The K9 was struck by the gunfire and died from her injuries, according to officials.

The suspect was also shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A nonprofit organization, the Friends of Rockford Police K-9 Unit, issued a statement on the K-9 officer’s passing on social media, shared below:

“Rockford Illinois Police Department K-9 Nyx was shot and killed in the line of duty this afternoon while protecting her handler. She selflessly and courageously gave her life for her community. The Friends of Rockford Police K-9 board members are shocked and saddened by this senseless act. Nyx was an amazing K9 officer and we have heavy hearts for her handler,” said Kathy Hansen, president of the nonprofit.

K9 Nyx was trained in narcotics detection, evidence recovery, human tracking, and apprehension.