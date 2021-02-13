Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















ARMSTRONG, Iowa — Three current officials of an Iowa town – the mayor, police chief and city clerk – and one former official were reportedly arrested Friday for allegations of wrongdoing.

The arrests and 21 felony and misdemeanor counts follow a yearslong investigation into Armstrong, Iowa’s city government, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office said in a release, according to FOX 44.

Armstrong Mayor Greg Buum, Police Chief Craig Merrill, City Clerk Tracie Lang and former City Clerk Connie Thackery face charges related to the misappropriation of city funds, concealing embezzlement through the falsification of public records, and using a stun gun on a civilian, KTIV-TV reported.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation led the investigation into the allegations that the state auditor’s office first probed. The cases will be prosecuted by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office because of a potential conflict of interest with the Emmet County Attorney, KTIV reported. More arrests may be pending, FOX 44 reported. Armstrong is a town of around 1,000 people on Iowa’s northern border with Minnesota.

