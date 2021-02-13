DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was struck and killed by a suspected impaired driver early Saturday morning while directing traffic at a collision on the highway.
At around 1:45 a.m., the Dallas officer was blocking traffic with the emergency lights from his squad car on after an accident in the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane.
A man driving a Kia Forte at a high speed hit the officer as he was standing outside of his patrol unit to direct traffic from a previous crash.
The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released, NBCDFW reported.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that this morning at approximately 0125 [1:25 a.m.] a @DallasPD officer, working an accident scene, was struck and killed by a DWI driver,” Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted.
— Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 13, 2021
“Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family,” Garcia said in a another Tweet. “Godspeed my brother.”
Tragic night for us. This, a small sign of respect and admiration for a fallen brother and his family. Thank you to all Fire/EMS and to Baylor Medical Center for your tireless efforts. Rest easy, hero. We’ll take it from here. pic.twitter.com/Dxu0AO06a8
— Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 13, 2021
Neither the driver nor his passenger were injured, police said.
Police said slick and icy roads were not a factor in the crash.
The driver, described as a 32-year-old black male, did not sustain any injuries and is awaiting charges by police.
Meanwhile, officials are questioning a female passenger in his vehicle. She was also uninjured in the collision.