DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was struck and killed by a suspected impaired driver early Saturday morning while directing traffic at a collision on the highway.

At around 1:45 a.m., the Dallas officer was blocking traffic with the emergency lights from his squad car on after an accident in the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane.

A man driving a Kia Forte at a high speed hit the officer as he was standing outside of his patrol unit to direct traffic from a previous crash.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released, NBCDFW reported.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that this morning at approximately 0125 [1:25 a.m.] a @DallasPD officer, working an accident scene, was struck and killed by a DWI driver,” Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted.

“Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family,” Garcia said in a another Tweet. “Godspeed my brother.”

Neither the driver nor his passenger were injured, police said.

Police said slick and icy roads were not a factor in the crash.

The driver, described as a 32-year-old black male, did not sustain any injuries and is awaiting charges by police.

Meanwhile, officials are questioning a female passenger in his vehicle. She was also uninjured in the collision.

