Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SPLENDORA, Texas – An international fugitive wanted for murder was identified during a traffic stop and taken into custody over the weekend in the small town of Splendora, Texas.

On Saturday, May 25, Splendora police, in coordination with federal authorities, apprehended Leo Acosta Sanchez, 21, who had been illegally residing in the “state and country,” the Splendora Police Department said in a news release.

Sanchez “was known to travel between her residence in Terrenos” and Splendora, a small residential community outside of Houston. She is originally from Mexico, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News Digital.

“Acosta entered the United States as a nonimmigrant on Aug. 20, 2023, and violated the terms of her admission,” ICE said. “She remains in ICE custody pending disposition of her immigration proceedings.”

“Vigilant” officers caught up with Sanchez during a “routine patrol,” when they “identified the wanted individual behind the wheel of a vehicle and promptly called for backup.”

“Following the arrival of additional units, a traffic stop was conducted, leading to the immediate arrest of the driver, identified as Leo Acosta Sanchez,” Splendora Police said.

Sanchez faces murder charges outside the United States. Details of the case were not immediately made known.