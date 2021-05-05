Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















CHAFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The husband of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the woman’s disappearance and presumed death just shy of one year ago, according to reports.

Barry Morphew was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempt to influence a public servant, according to FOX 21 News reporter Lauren Scharf.

Suzanne’s sister-in-law Jena Moorman declined to speak with Fox News on Wednesday regarding the development, calling it a “private family matter.” Meanwhile, Suzanne’s sister Melinda Moorman told FOX 21 that Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze told her the news on Wednesday morning.

Moorman thanked law enforcement and said she was relieved and “just so grateful.”

“Today, justice is beginning for my sister,” Moorman told FOX 21. “It’s been a journey that no one ever imagines that they’ll take.”

Barry Morphew charges

-First degree murder after deliberation

-tampering w/physical evidence, destroy

Barry and Suzanne Morphew had two daughters together, Fox reported.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing by a neighbor on Mother’s Day ‒ May 10, 2020. Officials said they were told she left for a bike ride and never returned.

On May 17, her husband, Barry Morphew, posted a video on Facebook pleading for whoever took Suzanne to bring her back.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there and can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you, we miss you, your girls need you,” Barry said in the video. “No questions asked, however much they want – I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you, I want you back so bad.”

Suzanne Morphew’s brother, Andrew Moorman, previously told Dr. Phil that he suspected her husband might be responsible for her disappearance.

Moorman told Dr. Phil he thought Morphew was “abducted, and in this case, murdered.”

“I don’t think she was taken to a second location, I think it happened at home,” he said, adding that “based on the behaviors and things that happened,” he thought her husband was behind it. “And I pray it’s not.”