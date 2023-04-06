Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – Dramatic bodycam and dashcam footage released from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows a driver in Texas trying to direct his car into a trooper as he deploys a spike strip, officials said.

The incident, which took place on Mar. 24 in Zavala County and Maverick County, shows a Texas DPS unit in pursuit of a vehicle fleeing from authorities after a trooper tried to stop the automobile for a traffic violation, Fox News Digital reported.

Video shows the suspect nearly running over a trooper who was in the process of deploying a spike strip to deflate the tires on the suspect vehicle. As the car veers to the right, off-road toward the trooper, the law enforcement officer jumps out of the way in the nick of time.

“He just tried to run over the trooper,” the unit in pursuit said multiple times as the suspect vehicle weaves along the sod before steering left and back onto the roadway.

During the chase the primary pursuing trooper heard on the dashcam footage reported speeds up to 115 mph.

The suspect eventually lost control and bailed out of the car before he was captured and taken into custody, according to a statement attached to the video by Texas DPS.

The unnamed suspect was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and evading arrest. He was also part of a human smuggling operation, Texas DPS said.