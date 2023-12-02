Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOUSTON, Texas – A Houston police sergeant was shot, and a suspect is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Chief Troy Finner told ABC13 that the officer became aware of a suspect who is connected to multiple burglaries and possibly an aggravated assault.

On Saturday, the officer noticed the suspect appeared to be casing some businesses.

HPD commanders and PIO are en route to an officer involved shooting scene in the 6900 block of Harwin Drive.

Prelim info is an HPD officer was shot during a foot pursuit; suspect is deceased. Officer transported to the hospital. Please avoid the area. #Hounews pic.twitter.com/c0vrh5uYdh — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 2, 2023

The suspect confronted the officer in his vehicle and shot the officer in the arm, leg, and once in the side.

The sergeant returned fire from his patrol car, killing the suspect.“

“What a stud our sergeant is,” Finner said, commending the sergeant for giving out commands even after he got shot.

Finner said the officer’s tactical vest saved his life.

The identity of the sergeant or suspect has not yet been released.