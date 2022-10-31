Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Palmdale, California – A California man and his 22-year-old daughter have been stabbed to death by a homeless man while they were working on their car outside a Kohl’s last week.

Ken Evans, 54, and McKenna Evans were spending time together around noon Thursday by tinkering on their sedan in Palmdale, just north of Los Angeles, when the man attacked them for no apparent reason, the LA Times reported.

Ken was rushed to a hospital, where he died, while his daughter was pronounced dead at the scene.

LA County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect, who they said may be a transient.

Elizabeth Evans, the victims’ devastated wife and mother, mourned the shocking loss.

“She wasn’t just my daughter, she was my best friend,” the mom said Sunday about McKenna. “She was just full of joy, and she cared for both people and animals.”

She told KTLA: “She was an absolute beacon … She didn’t know a stranger. Everybody became her best friend.”

The Evans family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral expenses.

