EDINA, Minn. – A homeless man now charged with murder in what authorities called a random encounter at an Edina bus stop last Wednesday that resulted in a fatal stabbing was wanted on warrants in at least 10 cases at the time of the incident.

Court records show that Adam Jami Garcia, 32, has been repeatedly released from custody on zero bail in several cases over the last two years, including some after previously failing to appear in court several times. Following his release from jail in each of the cases, Garcia continued to rack up new charges.

Garcia also has two recent mental health civil commitment cases filed since 2020 for mental illness and/or chemical dependency, according to court records.

In a statement following the stabbing, Edina police said they responded at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the evening before Thanksgiving, to a stabbing at a Metro Transit bus stop in the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries who has since been publicly identified as 62-year-old Christian Lundegaard of Richfield. The victim was quickly transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he passed away. The suspect remained on the scene and was arrested, police said.

The medical examiner’s report stated that Lundegaard died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

A charge of second-degree murder was filed in Hennepin County District Court late Tuesday, and Garcia was scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Peter Cahill.

Charges say surveillance video from surrounding businesses showed the two at the bus stop when there was an apparent confrontation. Video further showed the victim, Lundegaard, trying to run away from Garcia, but Garcia followed him. Lundegaard continued to try to create distance, but Garcia continued to press toward Lundegaard. A scuffle ensued and Lundegaard was knocked to the ground. Garcia struck at Lundegaard before he fell, then Garcia was seen picking up items from the ground before walking away as Lundegaard remained on the ground.

Officers were able to trace the path Garcia took and recovered a knife that had been discarded in a sewer grate.

A bus driver witnessed part of the incident as Lundegaard was struck and fell to the ground. The bus driver said Lundegaard did not defend himself but was trying to protect himself.

The complaint details that Lundegaard was stabbed five times including twice in the chest.

Among Garcia’s prior convictions is a stabbing incident from October 2019 at the University of Minnesota where a victim reported that Garcia was stalking him in the library. After complaining to staff, the victim was approached at the circulation desk by Garcia and felt a sharp object “poke” his leg. The victim noticed he was bleeding.

Garcia was located on campus a short time later by police and became uncooperative. Garcia then produced a long knife that appeared to have blood on the blade. Officers ordered Garcia to drop the knife multiple times, but he turned and ran. Officers chased Garcia and a struggle ensued during which Garcia spit blood and mucous at the officers. One officer sustained puncture wounds and a cut to his hands.

The complaint in that case states Garcia later tested positive for Hepatitis C. Both the victim and the officer had to undergo preventive medications and additional testing as a result.

Garcia’s current pending and active cases include several involving MSP Airport police that include charges on theft, trespassing, bypassing security, accessing secured areas, and unauthorized computer access. Criminal complaints in those cases indicate that Garcia has also had several other contacts with airport police and was trespassed following one of the cases filed in February. Other pending cases include charges on theft and trespassing at locations in Bloomington and Eagan.

Garcia’s prior convictions include harassment while in possession of a dangerous weapon and interfering with police involving substantial bodily harm in the U of M case, as well as third-degree burglary, theft, obstructing the legal process, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and property damage.

A Minneapolis detox facility is listed as Garcia’s current address on the new criminal complaint. Another recent complaint against Garcia listed a downtown Minneapolis church as his address.

Garcia remains in custody and bail is currently set at $1 million.

