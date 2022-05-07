High school teen charged with murder after fatal campus stabbing of fellow student

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BELTON, Texas – A high school student is charged with murder after reportedly stabbing another teen inside a high school restroom, according to police.

The deadly encounter occurred Tuesday morning at Belton High School. Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is accused of killing Jose Luis “Joe” Ramirez Jr. after the two got into a fight in a bathroom on campus, the Belton Police Department said.

Ramirez was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive the attack, KWTX reported.

”I am so sorry to have to provide this update,” Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said. “My prayers are with the family and the entire Belton High School community.”

Allison was located and arrested off campus about 20 minutes after the fight. He was slapped with the charge of murder on Wednesday and booked into the Bell County Jail with a $1 million bond.

The deadly encounter triggered a lockdown at the high school, which caused panic and concern for students and their parents, reported KWTX.

“It’s too close to home. You hear it all the time, but when it actually happens at home, it’s shocking because you start thinking about the community and you think of the people you work closely with that also have children going here,” said parent Sarah Lopez.

Jose Luis “Joe” Ramirez Jr. died from stab wounds sustained in a fight. ( GoFundMe) “I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident at Belton High School today and send my prayers to all of those who have been impacted by it, particularly to the young victim and his family,” said Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter. Belton High School canceled classes on Thursday, according to the New York Post. The city of Belton is located about 50 miles north of Austin.