SUGAR LAND, Texas – A high school principal in Texas was arrested Monday once he reportedly paid $90 to engage in sexual intercourse with an undercover detective during “Operation Naughty List.” The proactive law enforcement investigation was conducted with the ultimate goal of reducing the demand for victimized sex workers in the area, authorities said.

James Brian Shillingburg, 43, was taken into custody for solicitation of prostitution. He was identified as the principal at Clements High School in the Fort Bend Independent School District (ISD), FOX 26 Houston reported.

An investigative task force with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office worked with an undercover detective from the Houston Police Department as part of the operation with the goal to identify and arrest sex buyers to reduce the demand of victimized sex workers, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The undercover detective posted ads on websites that are notorious for prostitution, KHOU 11 reported.

Shillingburg met with the undercover operator at the Holiday Inn Express in Missouri City, according to the affidavit. While inside a hotel room, the high school principal reportedly agreed to pay $90 in order to engage in sexual intercourse with the purported prostitute. Once the deal was made, Shillingburg was taken into custody by an arrest team. Fort Bend Assistant District Attorney Wesley Wittig said formal charges are pending review of the police investigation. “We will review it and make sure the evidence is sufficient and, if so, we’ll take it before a grand jury and ask for the indictment,” Wittig said. “If not, we’ll reject it, and it’ll be over.” Shillingburg has been a principal at the high school since 2022. Fort Bend ISD told Fox News Digital that he was placed on administrative leave following the arrest.

“We are committed to ensuring there is no disruption to instruction and a smooth administrative transition,” the district said. Shillingburg was booked at the Fort Bend County Jail. He posted $5,000 bond and was released from custody Tuesday evening. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 22, 2024. In Texas, solicitation of prostitution is a felony, punishable by up to two years behind bars if convicted. The punishment was increased from a misdemeanor in 2021, KHOU reported.