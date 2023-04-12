Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Stephen Owsinski

A recent sermon I heard from a pastor was ripe with declarations of not shrinking to naysayers’ condemnations. This is perhaps best exemplified by the men and women comprising America’s law enforcement institution and its parlay of public safety feats ignored by police-negating mainstream media.

This particular preacher mentioned the anti-this and anti-that wave of pessimists and emphasized “cancel culture” pulling at the seams of society’s fabric, aiming to tear apart otherwise wholesome things such as safety, security, and sanctity. One of the largest targets continues to be the nation’s police demographic.

Despite the prayer-worthy hateful din from the anti-cop crowd and politicos perpetuating defund-the-police mantras, the remaining collective of law enforcement officers in America has not slowed down or been deterred from performing humanitarian deeds and noble duties, garnering heroic honors.

Following is a brief illustration of some hidden heroics of cops, brought to you by the law enforcement police agencies themselves, via the National Police Association fulfilling its mission to educate the public by exposing the un-skewed reality of policing in our beloved nation.

Seems The New York Times does not want you to know of the reality of heroism throughout police culture but we sure do…

Cleaning God’s Good Earth

Although the perilous task and challenge of cleaning up the ocean floor are typically performed by private companies’ certified divers hired by a government to do the dirty work, I was none too surprised to recently learn a local law enforcement entity integrated its police dive team with other non-government resources, launching a group effort to submerge in vast bodies of water to help sanitize the sea’s ecosystem.

From Tampa to Nampa

Cops are huge animal lovers, so it makes super sense to help out wherever they can. In Nampa, Idaho, several of the city’s law enforcement officers volunteered to partake in a planned animal adoption event to help find homes for dogs and cats living lives in shelters.

(Photo courtesy of the Nampa Police Department.)

Even though this pet adoption event was not necessarily hidden heroics to people attending (although that could be argued by some), the animals whose lives benefit from the heartfelt efforts of cops trying to secure safe homes for them are unaware of justice officials doing the legwork on their behalf.

Overcoming Obstacles and Utter Loss

April is Limb Loss and limb Difference Awareness Month. After reading that, you might be wondering, What does that have to do with the subject matter I am reading? Easy answer: The unquestionably determined cops who have suffered an amputated limb went through the dark valleys to restore themselves with prosthetic technology, relearned to walk, climb, and run, and endured the physical demands and academics of an entire police academy all over again…to be the one doing The Job.

The hidden heroics can be found in cops whose limb loss didn’t deter them from performing the role they love, on behalf of many others, without surrendering to the shrink. Instead, these formidable crime fighters fasten the machinations, seal them in a law enforcement uniform, and set out to serve, unburdened by so-called limitations.

That media exposure brought several hidden heroics to the fore, ultimately shaping a much-needed cop whose heart is set on, as he mentioned, “serving his country and his community.” The largely hidden part was Officer Briseno battling through arduous months of physical therapy as a double amputee, striving to fulfill his goal of becoming a policeman. Kudos to him!

Safeguarding Nature’s Bounty

Although animals cannot talk, all of us can discern the expressions of gratitude of creatures whose lives were in jeopardy and restored by the saving graces of cops. Naturally, animals’ tacit proclamations toward police.

Wildlife does not impose race before every action and only sees the helping hands of any pigment of LEOs stretching on their behalf.

(Photo courtesy of the New Zealand Police.)

Per a New Zealand Police bulletin, “North Shore PST Constables Dana and Erin found themselves in a bit of a prickly situation while they were refueling their vehicle at a local service station recently. They heard a strange sound of plastic dragging from the other side of the forecourt. [Constable] Dana investigated the source of the sound and found a hedgehog with its head stuck inside a bubble tea cup.

“Dana immediately switched from police officer to an animal conservationist and put on her gloves to delicately remove the plastic cup from the hedgehog’s head. After the cup was removed, she carefully picked up the little critter and placed it in a nearby bush.”

While we are touching upon the topic of nature’s bounty, our cover photo features public safety personnel with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office precariously navigating a mucky, off-the-beaten-path scene to save a dog “stuck in the water of Valencia Creek with its elderly owner unable to pull the dog out.

“When deputies and animal control arrived they could see the dog was visibly tired and holding onto a log. It began moving downstream where deputies, a Good Samaritan, and Animal Control Officers were able to pull the dog to safety. We are happy to report no injuries, just a tired pup!”

I’m thinking muddy uniforms were the only casualties of the rescue operation.

Pulling People from the Brink

Life is certainly more difficult lately, transcending psyches whose devil whispers compel them to end it all. Many downtrodden folks have been in highly tentative situations involving ledges and railings and other dangerous places where endings were sought…only to be given fresh beginnings by cops who risk all to pull people from the brink of destruction.

As you heard in that brief video, this save of a young suicidal man garnered national attention, so not so hidden in that regard; it is the fact that Richland County Deputy Kenny Fitzsimmons forged a friendship with the young man, mentoring him through whatever life entails, that was not so known throughout the media coverage. Behind-the-scenes bonds between cops and those they interact with during tense situations are common, just ill-reported.

Interacting with Youngsters

A contingent of cops with the Lowell, Massachusetts police department engaged youngsters at city schools during Community Readers Day on March 2, 2023. Each among a squad of Lowell LEOs was assigned to a school and spent quality time reading books containing constructive content. From the image below, it appears the Lowell officer is conveying material about law enforcement, so that the students have authentic exposure to the public safety profession, minus propaganda and falsities screamed by anti-police tonsils.

(Photo courtesy of the Lowell Police Department.)

One commenter posted accolades for the Lowell police personnel that invested time in children in a classroom setting, saying, “Great job! Love it when they go to the school and see the children.”

Helping the Homeless

Fort Myers Police Department officers assigned to the agency’s Homeless Outreach Treatment (HOT) unit traverse their jurisdiction on police bikes and meet “clients” where they are, primarily checking on general welfare (health, sustenance, etc.).

A Fort Myers PD bulletin explained the following image, explaining, “Homeless Outreach Treatment (HOT) Officers Beaton and Beiner out and about on this Monday on their e-bikes. They are checking in on local parks and clients throughout the day.”

(Photo courtesy of the Fort Myers Police Department.)

Pillars for our Elders

We wrap up with the myriad discreet occasions of selfless police officials with an exponentially recurring demonstration underscoring today’s subject matter.

Cops working the beat often observe overgrown greens or mounded snowdrifts challenging elder inhabitants who understandably dread the notion of physically removing either. HOAs harangue residents over such situations; cops alleviate the burdens and perhaps preempt HOA “Notices of Violations.”

To just anyone, cutting grass or shoveling snow is no biggie. To the hard-pressed elderly individual whose physical energy levels may be lowered due to elevated age, any LEO showing up to tidy nature’s seasonal blankets is a hero in the eyes of the property-owning inhabitants.

(Photo courtesy of the Chicago Police Department, not “legacy media.”)

“The work of a Police Officer is never done. Officer Zavaleta and Officer Valencia shoveling snow for two seniors, one 94 and the other 88,” explained a Chicago PD post accompanying the snowy image.

If any of the examples covered herein meet muster as hidden heroics, shy of wearing Marvel superhero capes, it is our public safety professionals who selflessly show up and do great deeds on behalf of so many heartbeats.

This article originally appeared at the National Police Association.