Harvey Weinstein, 67, was sentenced in New York City on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for third-degree rape and a criminal sex act as he maintained he simply had consensual “extramarital affairs” with the victims.

For decades Weinstein was considered one of Hollywood’s most prominent and powerful producers. The prison term handed down by New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke was slightly less than the maximum sentence of 29 years that Weinstein faced, The Hill reported.

Weinstein was convicted on two counts last month: criminal sex act for the 2006 assault of a production assistant and rape in the third degree for the 2013 attack on another woman.

On the criminal sex act count, Weinstein faced a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years, while the third-degree rape count carried a maximum penalty of four years in prison.