NEW YORK – Kiber Calderon was identified by Long Island Police as the gun-waving suspect who temporarily commandeered the middle of an intersection by firing a handgun into the air and aiming it at nearby motorists before getting clipped and knocked to the ground by a police cruiser.

Calderon, 31, of Brooklyn, now faces 13 charges stemming from the incident, which include three counts of menacing in the third degree, two counts of menacing a police officer and multiple counts of criminal possession, the New York Post reported.

Calderon, also known as Hanna Carillo, was armed with a firearm at the intersection of Jerusalem and Bellmore Avenues in North Bellmore just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to footage of the encounter that soon went viral.

The suspect is accused of discharging the weapon and aiming it at people in vehicles in the area.

Finally, a Nassau County Police cruiser clipped Calderon, who was knocked to the ground, sustaining minor injuries.

Kiber Calderon ( Nassau County Police Department)

“Upon police arrival, officers observed the subject pointing a black and silver handgun at passing motorists and police. An officer struck the subject with the front passenger side of a patrol vehicle, causing the defendant to fall to the ground with the weapon,” Nassau County Police said in a statement.

According to Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, the officer said he refrained from firing his weapon since there were people standing in the background behind the suspect.

Law enforcement authorities said Calderon was arrested twice in June for burglary and trespassing charges in New York City.

