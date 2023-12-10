Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

In the heart of a vibrant city, two worlds collided: one marked by the dedicated officers of the city’s police force, and the other by the athletes who commanded the gridiron. Little did they know that their paths were intertwined by a common thread of mental resilience, weaving a tale of strength amid life’s challenges.

Officer Bill Buckler patrolled the streets with unwavering resolve, each day bringing new challenges—from intense encounters to navigating the complex web of public scrutiny. The weight of the badge on Bill’s chest matched the weight of the expectations placed on those who upheld the law.

Across town, Jackson “Steel” Harris led the city’s revered football team as their star quarterback. Steel understood the relentless pressure of the game, the constant attention from fans and media, and the physical toll from the game. His journey mirrored Officer Buckler’s, though their paths had yet to cross.

One pivotal day, as the city buzzed with the anticipation of a major football game, Officer Buckler found himself assigned to maintain order at the stadium. Unbeknownst to him, this assignment would intertwine his destiny with that of Jackson “Steel” Harris.

Amid the cheers and groans of the crowd, Officer Buckler watched as Steel used his athletic prowess to command the field. The intensity of the game mirrored the challenges of his own profession. Intrigued, Bill sought to understand the mindset that allowed Steel to navigate the demands of his career with apparent ease.

In a twist of fate, their worlds collided off-duty when both attended a mental health training seminar. Their shared stories of high-pressure situations, exposure to trauma, and the struggle against the stigma surrounding mental health became the foundation of a newfound connection.

As Officer Buckler’s story unfolded in that session, he revealed the harsh reality of a law enforcement officer’s elevated risk of suicide, emphasizing the urgent need for proactive mental health support within police departments. Listening to Buckler, Steel realized that his pressures weren’t dissimilar. The struggles and triumphs of Buckler and Steel echoed the challenges faced by officers across the nation.

Recognizing how much they had in common and the need for change, they launched a collaboration, spearheading initiatives to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the sports community. Using the power of their stories, they became vocal advocates for mental health within their respective realms, challenging stereotypes and encouraging fellow law enforcement to seek help.

Breaking the Locker Room Silence

Behind the fictional narrative lies a grim reality. Although Buckler and Steel exist only in our imaginations, the issues our story tells are all too real. According to recent statistics from the National Library of Medicine, law enforcement officers face an elevated risk of suicide compared to the general population. When compared to other industries, police officers are 54% more likely to die by suicide (Violanti, 2021). Between 2007 – 2014, suicide rates among the police remained significantly elevated, as officers between 18-45 years old experienced 94% greater suicide deaths as compared to the working population of their age group (Violanti, 2023). Research suggests law enforcement officers have easier access to firearms and usually commit suicide in the confines of their own home (Mann, 2019). The group shares some similarities that might indicate ways to combat this pattern more effectively.

For instance, on November 8, 2023, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department investigated four suicides in less than 24 hours by members of the force. Three were active members of the department, and one was a retired commander. Knowing these facts, what can police executives do to encourage wellness and prevent suicides? The first step is to better understand how today’s realities were recognized more than 50 years ago.

Echoes of Silence

Law enforcement organizations began to take notice of officer stress during the late 1970s, when they first noted that stress among law enforcement is not restricted to the operational stress of the job, but to perceptions of a hostile public (Eisenberg, 1975). In 1978, 2,300 police officers were surveyed from 29 agencies. The findings were troubling: 37% reported serious marital problems, 36% had serious health problems, 23% had serious alcohol problems, 20% had serious problems with their children, and 10% experienced drug-related problems (Blackmore, 1978).

Karen Lansing is a PTSD specialist who provides treatment for first responders, working with several Bay Area agencies for EMDR therapy and long-term PTSD treatment. Lansing states that police cultures both past and present are hardwired to resist mental-health treatment. Lansing says officers might be more reluctant to seek therapeutic services, as the culture views vulnerability as a sign of weakness (Lansing, 2023). She also notes that a police officer experiencing a mental-health crisis might be deemed unfit for duty and unable to own or possess a firearm, threatening their identity and law enforcement career. Fortunately, that is changing.

Changing the Playbook

Groundbreaking efforts by the San Diego Police Department’s Wellness Unit showcased the impact of mental health programs on the lives of officers like Bill Buckler. In 2011, SDPD established a dedicated Wellness Unit, underscoring its commitment to the well-being of personnel (Miller, 2018). According to SDPD Wellness Unit Sergeant Edwin Garrette, the Wellness Unit operates around the clock, providing a comprehensive array of resources designed to support the mental, emotional, and physical health of all members, including retired employees. This holistic approach reflects a recognition that the road to success is paved with well-balanced and resilient individuals.

Some of the resources offered by the Wellness Unit include a 24-hour wellness hotline, access to anonymous mental health professionals, a peer support program, an alcohol and substance abuse program, a wellness mobile app, chaplain services, and a family wellness day. According to Sergeant Garrette, during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, SDPD’s Wellness Unit saw a 33% increase in referrals by employees. Monthly billing hours for counseling services skyrocketed from 450 hours to 600 hours. Sergeant Garrette shared that some in-patient employees were able to return to work and some were promoted after treatment. Employees continue to remain the most influential advocates of SDPD’s wellness program, and referrals have remained steady.

The provision of clinical beds for those experiencing depression or suicidal ideations emphasizes the department’s commitment to addressing mental health concerns promptly and effectively. Sergeant Garrette emphasized the importance of top-level administrators recognizing the wellness program as an organizational priority to create a “culture of wellness” (San Diego Police Department, 2023).

The creation of the full-time Wellness Unit by the SDPD is a testament to their understanding that, just as a sports team relies on the physical fitness and mental fortitude of its athletes, a police force requires the same commitment to wellness for its officers and staff. This unit serves as a tailored and specialized support system designed specifically for the unique needs of public safety employees and their families. Other agencies have begun to follow suit to meet the needs of their cops and families.

The Road to Redemption

In 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) created the Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection Act (LESDC), which aims to help agencies better understand and prevent suicides among current and former law enforcement officers, correctional staff, 911 operators, judges, and prosecutors (Bureau of Justice, 2022). LESDC can capture variables and help guide agencies recognize common themes, which might lead to suicide and mental-health issues.

Some agencies are also seeking the root causes of suicide by examining the individual’s life prior to suicide. The New York Police Department (NYPD) made use of psychological autopsies, a research-based approach that attempts to better understand why an officer took his or her life (PERF, 2019). Following an officer suicide, personnel try to reconstruct what was going on in the person’s mind by systematically asking a set of questions, in a consistent format, to the people with the greatest insights into the person’s life and mind, which includes family, co-workers, and friends (PERF, 2019). Although this psychological autopsy occurs post-mortem, the data can help guide agencies’prevention programs.

Some scientists suggest using modern technology as an early intervention strategy to recognize and reduce work-related stress. Grant Bedford, a police lieutenant in California, proposes the use of a voluntary biometric monitor device to provide a baseline readout at the beginning of an officer’s shift. Supervisors could then monitor stressors to intervene if necessary, perhaps even identifying the long-term effects of stress. Bedford’s advocacy is to identify stress, integrate prevention techniques, and then treat the stress with technology in partnership with medical providers (Bedford, 2019).

Lansing recommends neuro imaging of officers experiencing PTSD. According to Lansing, neuro imagining can pinpoint areas of the brain displaying signs of depression and suicidal ideations to develop mitigation strategies more precisely. Lansing also suggests Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy to become more available to first responders. Using EMDR, Lansing has successfully returned first responders with severe PTSD back to the front lines (Lansing, 2005).

Building a Championship Dynasty

Like the San Diego Police Department, police executives will need to recognize wellness as an organizational priority to develop a culture of wellness. In the Santa Clara CA Police Department (SCPD), mental health providers are not allowed to use the patient’s name in mental health counseling progress reports or monthly billing cycles. In an interview with SCPD’s Assistant Chief of Police Wahid Kazem, at no point is the identity of the employee revealed unless the therapist determines they present a danger to themselves or a danger to others, or they have committed a criminal offense.

At SDPD and SCPD, therapists are off-site, ensuring employees are not seen entering or exiting a treatment facility. Often, the employee will meet the provider at a location of their choice or an off-site facility. These extra steps can ensure patient privacy, eliminate breaches of confidentiality, and encourage use of treatment specialists. As research continues to validate that anger and occupational stress can significantly impact the physical and mental health of officers (Doyle, 2021), police executives can take the following steps to promote mental health, physical well-being, and family inclusivity in their organizations:

Mental Health:

Introduce wellness resources for employees and family members

Develop a peer support or wellness team

Contract with therapists to address marital problems, substance abuse, PTSD, and mental health crises

Establish a chaplaincy program

Implement mandatory critical debriefs for traumatic events

Set up mandatory PTSD screening of employees within the first 7 years of a public safety career

Encourage enrollment into a mobile wellness application (Cordico, Lighthouse, etc.)

Require exit interviews of all classifications upon retirement or voluntary resignations

Physical Well-Being:

Customized dietary planning and meal services

Personalized training to improve health and physical performance

Financial incentives to encourage annual doctor’s visit for preventive care

On-duty workout program for all classifications

Fitness options to accommodate the interests of all employees

Team-oriented training sessions

Family Inclusivity:

Create a family outreach network

Include family members at the onset of the hiring process

Implement family orientation for employees entering public safety

Hold social events aimed at employees and their families for networking

Assist family members recognize dangerous coping mechanisms and psychological trauma

Peak Performers

Investing in a robust wellness program is not just a strategic move; it’s a lifeline for officers like Bill Buckler and athletes-turned-advocates Steel Harris to promote longevity and significantly reduce the risk of suicidal ideations. Both Buckler and Harris understand that the benefits of a comprehensive wellness program extend far beyond the individual, influencing organizational resilience and overall well-being.

The Salary Cap

The commitment to mental health was not just a duty—it was an investment in the longevity and resilience of those who served and protected. Just like in sports, public safety programs come with financial considerations. This challenge might pose a hurdle for agencies seeking to fund wellness initiatives, especially considering the high financial liabilities associated with public safety. Fortunately, federal and state grants designed to kick-start wellness programs are available, providing crucial financial support for city and county law enforcement agencies.

In 2022, the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) of California took a significant step by establishing the Officer Wellness and Mental Health Grant Program, allocating $50 million to support city and county law enforcement agencies in enhancing officer wellness and expanding mental health resources. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2023, the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) made approximately $9.5 million available for the Law Enforcement Mental Health Act, further assisting public safety agencies in funding and developing their wellness programs (COPS, 2023).

Emerging from Victory

Whether on the field or on the beat, the commitment to success requires a robust and comprehensive approach to wellness. Both the SDPD and progressive law enforcement agencies in the Bay Area recognize that peak performance is not only about physical prowess but also mental resilience and emotional well-being. By investing in the holistic health of their teams, they pave the way for success both in their professional endeavors and in their personal lives.

Who Will Be Our Champions?

In our story of shared sacrifice, Bill Buckler and Jackson “Steel” Harris discovered that the frontlines extended beyond the city streets and the football field. Mental resilience became the armor that protected them, allowing them not only to survive but to thrive in their respective worlds. Their story became a beacon of hope, illustrating that strength could be found in unity, and that no matter the uniform – be it the blue of the badge or jersey of a football team – mental well-being was a shared pursuit worth championing.

In their world, the stigma surrounding mental health in law enforcement began to erode as they became the faces of a movement advocating for comprehensive wellness programs. Their partnership extended to speaking engagements, where they addressed police academies, urging officers across the nation to prioritize mental well-being.

In our world, we don’t have comparable voices speaking out on behalf of the police and their well-being. But we still need to emphasize the importance of wellness for police officers. Change will come when police executives truly understand that wellness isn’t just a personal responsibility, but an organizational imperative. Our story can become a reality when law enforcement agencies establish programs and processes to encourage holistic mental health among officers. This will benefit not only the law enforcement but also the communities they serve.

Lt. Cuong Phan serves with the Santa Clara Police Department. He is a student in the prestigious CA POST Command College, a 14 month program with an emphasis on future-orientated policing for both staff and technology.

