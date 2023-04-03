Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the requirement for an individual to obtain a permit to carry a concealed firearm. This makes Florida the 26th “Constitutional Carry” state in the nation after Georgia became the 25th state when Gov. Brian Kemp signed a similar bill last year.

With Florida tipping the scales, the U.S. now has a majority of states with Constitutional Carry laws on the books, something Second Amendments advocates and the NRA fought hard to achieve, Fox News reported.

“The NRA applauds Florida for becoming the 26th state to adopt the vital Constitutional Carry legislation. This NRA-spearheaded initiative empowers Floridians to exercise their Second Amendment rights without undue bureaucratic barriers, affirming the fundamental right to self-defense,” NRA-ILA Interim Executive Director Randy Kozuch said in a statement to the news outlet.

The proposed legislation reached the governor’s desk after the Florida Senate voted 27 to 13 last week on the Constitutional Carry bill, which DeSantis signed Monday morning.

“Constitutional Carry is in the books,” DeSantis said in a press release Monday.

The law allows eligible citizens 21 years of age and up to carry without asking the government for a permit and without paying a fee.

“We thank Gov. DeSantis for his support of self-defense and Second Amendment laws and for prioritizing the safety and security of Florida residents. This historic moment is a testament to the dedication of the NRA, our members, gun owners, and Second Amendment supporters working together in the state. Today’s NRA victory inspires us to continue advocating for Constitutional Carry laws across the nation, ensuring the protection of Second Amendment rights for all Americans,” Kozuch added in his comment to Fox.

“We extend our gratitude to the Florida legislature and all those who have worked tirelessly to make this a reality in the Sunshine State.”

The law will go into effect on July 1, 2023.