ATLANTA — A Georgia elementary school teacher who went missing while on vacation was found dead on a roadside in Mexico two weeks after she vanished.

The body of Alexandra Morales, 24, was located Tuesday in Guadalajara. The circumstances surrounding the missing teacher’s death remain unclear, but authorities said they have made an arrest, WSB-TV reported.

Details regarding the suspect and what led police to the perpetrator have remained mute.

According to Morales’ family, she has not been heard from since Oct. 30, when she attended a concert in Zapopan, near Guadalajara. Afterward, they were unable to reach her, the New York Post reported.

Morales had set off for Mexico late last month after taking personal leave as a first-grade teacher at Benefield Elementary School, which is outside of Atlanta.

Alexandra Morales was a first-grade teacher at Benefield Elementary School outside of Atlanta, Georgia. ( Google Maps)

According to school officials, she was scheduled to return to work last week.

Principal Shonda Gipson-Stevens notified parents by letter on Tuesday of Morales’ death.

“We were all very hopeful that they would find her and she would be returning safely, but that was not the case,” a school spokesperson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Morales graduated from Georgia State University and had been teaching at the school since 2019.

Alexandra Morales was a recent graduate from Georgia State University. ( Facebook)

A GoFundMe page established following her death said, “She had a passion for adventure and traveling around the world was her joy. She was the most caring teacher to all of her students and her first-grade babies will miss her dearly.”

The young woman was “adored by her parents and loved by her two brothers.”