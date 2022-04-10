Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Actor Gary Sinise is a class act who routinely serves the needs of first responders, military personnel, veterans and Gold Star Families.

On Friday evening Sinise stopped by the Colorado Springs Police Department and served dinner for officers and their families, FOX 21 News reported.

The police agency noted their gratitude with a Facebook post.

“Thank you to Gary Sinise and John Ondrasik from the Gary Sinise Foundation for coming and providing dinner for our officers and their families this evening! The Gary Sinise Foundation provides support for first responders, active-duty military members, Gold Star Families, and veterans all across the country. We’re incredibly thankful for their support!”

