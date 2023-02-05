Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested two mass murder suspects with cartel affiliations on Friday. They are accused of slaughtering six people in a California home in January, according to reports.

The accused killers were identified as Noah David Beard, 25, and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte. The pair are facing six counts of murder, including the homicide of a teenage mother and her 10-month-old baby, the Post Millennial reported.

“I know for a fact this 10-month-old baby was relying on the comfort of his mother,” said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, according to The Daily Mail. “There was no reason for them to shoot that baby, but they did.”

Alyssa Parraz, a 16-year-old mother, tried to flee from the gunmen on January 16 as they targeted the residence she lived in along with everyone inside.

Young mother Alissa Parraz, 16, was cradling her baby boy, Nycholas Nolan Parraz, when they were found executed in a ditch outside the home. ( Facebook / Kelani Taitingfong)

“I can’t wrap my head around what kind of monster would do this,” said the baby’s great-grandfather, Samuel Pina.

“I can’t understand who can just kill a baby like that. … How can someone be a monster and do that? I cannot comprehend it,” he told KFSN.

The murder suspects are believed to be cartel hitmen, according to the New York Post.

An unnammed survivor called 911 and told the dispatcher “They’re coming back in. I’m too scared” and “The guys are coming. Please hurry, they’re coming back in,” according to surveillance footage and a recently released emergency call.

Parraz is seen in the footage fleeing the home with her baby Nycholas. She approached a nearby fence, first threw her baby over and she then followed. Sadly, she was later discovered dead in a ditch holding her child after both had been shot multiple times in the head, execution style.

The mass murder occurred in the town of Goshen, a farming community about 220 miles southwest of San Francisco.

“In all, the execution-style massacre led to the deaths of Eladio Parraz Jr, 52, Marcos Parraz, 19, Jennifer Analla, 49, Rosa Parraz, 72, Alissa Parraz, 16, and Nycholas Parraz, who was just 10 months old,” the Daily Mail reported.

One of three survivors called 911, which led law enforcement authorities about 3:30 p.m. to the horrific crime scene.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux speaks to reporters. (Screenshot KMPH)

“None of this was an accident. It was deliberate, intentional and horrific,” Sheriff Boudreaux said. “These people were clearly shot in the head and they were also shot in places where the shooter would know that a quick death would occur. This is also similar to high-ranking gang affiliation and the style of executions that they commit.”

Two other survivors fled to a nearby trailer where they witnessed the events through surveillance cameras.

Boudreaux said that gang activity “has routinely occurred in the past” at the home but that several victims, including Parraz and her infant son, were not drug dealers, and there was “no reason” to kill them.

Uriarte was reportedly in a gun battle with ATF agents prior to his arrest, and is currently in the hospital after being shot.

Sheriff Boudreaux has said both men arrested are members of the Nortenos gang, while two of the Parraz family who were killed were members of their rival Surenos gang.