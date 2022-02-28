Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GRANBURY, Texas – Four people were found shot to death at a Texas home Thursday afternoon. The case is being investigated as a triple murder-suicide, according to reports.

Officers were dispatched to a welfare check on Kathy Lane about 3 p.m. on Thursday. Shortly after arrival they entered the home and discovered a horrible scene, Granbury police said.

Responding officers found the bodies of four people, two adults, and two children ages 13 and 3, NBCDFW reported.

According to law enforcement authorities, all four individuals had been shot and “there was evidence at the scene that was consistent with a murder-suicide.”

Although police said the investigation is continuing, they were not looking for a suspect.

“At this time, there is no evidence of anyone else being involved in this incident,” according to police.

Authorities said Marcus Buchanan, 36, and Rita Buchanan, 34, were the adults found inside the house. The names of the children have yet to be released, Law&Crime reported.

Crystal Blanchard lives across the street from the crime scene. She described a sense of “shock” and “disbelief” at the horrific event in their otherwise quiet and safe neighborhood.

“It was hard on everybody watching the scene unfold from about 1:00 to 3:45 p.m. when the police officer showed up,” she told FOX 4 while describing how she and her family watched the investigation from their front yard.

“None of us heard anything,” Blanchard added. “Nobody in the neighborhood heard any gunfire whatsoever, especially four rounds. Marcus was the happiest guy. He always talked. He always hung out with us.”

Blanchard’s daughter, Maddison, was a friend with the 13-year-old victim.

“We were really close,” Maddison Blanchard told the news outlet. “She always rode the bus every morning. We would walk together. She was a really good person, and I am really shocked.”

According to other neighbors, the Buchanans had recently relocated from Las Vegas and the adults could often be seen sitting on the front porch.

“To say I am shocked is like an understatement,” Madison McVay told WFAA. “We saw the trampoline in the backyard, and it was triggering just knowing it will never be jumped on again, they won’t be playing in the backyard again.”

Neighbors were simply stunned at such an appalling event so close to home.

“Who does that to a child?” Crystal Blanchard rhetorically asked. “Those children were innocent. They didn’t deserve that.”

The small town of Granbury is located in Hood County and is situated about 35 miles south-southwest of Fort Worth.