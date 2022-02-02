Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – Actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment last September. New York City’s medical examiner concluded that it was a drug overdose. The death of the performer known for his roles in “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire” was caused by a drug ingestion involving fentanyl, Law Officer reported at the time.

Now four people have been arrested in connection to Williams’ death, federal authorities said on Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

The suspects were identified as Hector Robles, Luis Cruz, Carlos Macci and Irvin Cartagena. Each man was charged with narcotics conspiracy for distributing fentanyl-laced heroin that led to Williams’ overdose death, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said.

The narcotic suspects were members of a drug crew that reportedly sold cocaine laced with fentanyl, the Post reported.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage that shows Cartagena reportedly completing a hand-to-hand narcotic transaction with Williams the day before he was found dead in his apartment.

According to federal prosecutors, the four suspects continued to sell the deadly drugs at residential buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan — even after learning their product killed Williams.

“This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement announcing the arrests.

According to the Post Millennial, Williams reportedly began consuming narcotics during the filming of “The Wire,” a show in which he played Omar Little, a thief who ripped off drug dealers.

