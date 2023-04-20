Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who accidentally killed Daunte Wright when she mistook her firearm for a taser during a traffic stop, is set to be released from prison on Monday, Fox News reports.

Potter, 50, has served 16 months at the Shakopee Minnesota Correctional Facility and will serve another eight months on supervised release.

Potter, was a 26-year veteran when the incident occurred with a spotless record when the tragic mistake ended her career and cost Wright his life.

The deadly event occurred on April 11, 2021, after Wright, 20, was pulled over for expired license tags in Brooklyn Center.

Wright had an open arrest warrant for failure to appear on a weapons charge. When Potter tried to arrest him, she believed he was attempting to flee and mistakenly drew her firearm instead of her taser.

Potter can be seen in body camera footage shouting, “I’ll tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” before firing a single round. “I grabbed the wrong f—ing gun,” she can be heard saying before collapsing on the curb.

During the sentencing, Potter turned and apologized directly to Wright’s family.

“To the family of Daunte Wright, I am so sorry that I brought the death of your son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew,” she told them through tears, before addressing the slain man’s mother.

“Katie, I understand a mother’s love, and I am sorry I broke your heart. My heart is broken for all of you,” Potter said.

