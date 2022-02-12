Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

On Friday, Beck rescinded his support for Gascon, joining a unified voice of law enforcement officials, municipalities and pro-police advocates who have expressed concern over what they deem Gascón’s soft-on-crime policies, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

“I based my support for the election of District Attorney George Gascón on the hope he would advance public safety in Los Angeles and because of our close personal relationship of over 30 years. After observing the negative effects of his policies and practices on public safety, I am compelled to rescind that endorsement,” Beck’s statement said.

“I have spent the majority of my life protecting and serving the people of Los Angeles and the men and women of its police department. I believe they would be made safer and be better served by a district attorney that emphasizes the rights of victims and the safety of our police officers,” the statement continued.

Gascon faces a possible recall election this year.