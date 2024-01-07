Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A former gang leader and one-time FBI informant accused of stabbing former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin in federal prison pleaded not guilty to related charges Friday.

John Turscak, who is serving a 30-year sentence for crimes committed while a member of the Mexican Mafia prison gang, is accused of attacking Chauvin with an improvised knife in the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, around 12:30 p.m. on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

Fox News reports that he was charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury two days after the Nov. 24 attack on Chauvin, who is serving out a more than two-decade sentence in connection to George Floyd’s death.

Turscak, accused of stabbing Chauvin 22 times in the attack allegedly inspired by the BLM movement, pleaded not guilty during a Friday court appearance.

His jury trial is currently scheduled to begin February 13, 2024.