MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman is in custody after reportedly trying to kill her two roommates by stabbing them before she went shopping Friday morning, authorities said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a 911 call from a person who said he was stabbed. When deputies arrive at the location, they discovered two people suffering from stab wounds.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Christina Adams who left the scene following the stabbings.

The Sheriff’s Office provided the following details:

Deputies were able to locate Christina Adams driving not far from the incident location. Adams was detained and interviewed by detectives where she initially denied any involvement. However, she later told detectives that she was angry over being asked to leave the home that she shared with the victims. Adams stated she retrieved a large knife and then attacked both victims, stabbing them multiple times. Adams stated after she believed the victims were deceased, she attempted to destroy evidence and then left the location. Adams told detectives that following the attack, she changed her clothing and went shopping. On her way back from shopping, deputies located her driving back toward the incident location.

“These senseless acts of violence are shocking to all of us,” Sheriff Billy Woods said. “I’m very proud of my deputies and detectives that worked so quickly to not only provide aid to the victims but, also to capture such an evil person and ensure that our streets are safe.”

Adams is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, Fox News reported.

She was booked at the Marion County Jail and is being held without bond.