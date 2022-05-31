Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – At least one person is dead after a driver lost control of a minivan and it submerged into a retention pond occupied by alligators off the Florida Turnpike. Snipers were required to provide cover for divers who jumped into the murky waters searching for a missing man and elderly woman, according to reports.

Nieves Matos, 80, and her son, Mario Laza, 56, were traveling along the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade on Friday when they lost control of their vehicle and wound up in a retention pond off the highway.

Witnesses dove into the water, and police rescue teams followed, WSVN reported.

However, police soon realized that alligators were present in the waters. As a result, they positioned snipers nearby to protect the rescuers in case of attack.

Footage from the incident shows snipers in the prone position with their rifles aimed in the direction of the rescue efforts as alligators swam around the pond.

The man and his mother were eventually located and pulled from the wreckage.

First responders administered CPR to the elderly woman once she was out of the water.

Nieves Matos, 80, and her son, Mario Laza, 56, drove into the pond after losing control of their vehicle. (Screenshot WSVN)

Witnesses of the crash dove into the water, and police rescue teams followed. (Screenshot WSVN)

Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the the New York Post reported, Matos survived the crash but Laza later died at the hospital.