A Florida woman stabbed three hospital employees when she removed her three-day-old infant from a ventilator Thursday night, authorities said.

Kendra Greene was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of simple battery, one count of aggravated child abuse, and one count of resisting arrest without violence, Fox Orlando reported.

She had recently given birth to a newborn from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Palms West Hospital when she returned Thursday to take the child, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. When she tried leaving with the child after removing the baby from a ventilator, she took out a knife when hospital staffers tried to stop her, authorities said.

Three employees were injured. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and discharged from the hospital.

Authorities reported that the suspect dropped the baby off with a family member and the child was later transported back to the hospital.

A hospital employee told authorities that she saw Greene “violently remove the breathing device from the infant’s mouth” along with a feeding tube and other life support devices that were keeping the child alive.

Greene reportedly tried hiding the child under her shirt.

One victim was stabbed in the neck, another in the hand and the third on the right forearm. Greene was found by authorities in her home before she allegedly fled in a vehicle. She crashed and was arrested after fleeing into a canal, the report said.