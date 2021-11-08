Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















West Palm Beach, Florida – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pledging to create a law enforcement agency to investigate election crimes as part of a new package of voting laws.

Speaking at an event in West Palm Beach last week, the governor announced a series of election law proposals for lawmakers to take up during next year’s legislative session that included the new law enforcement agency. Other items included new restrictions on ballot drop boxes and strengthened penalties for ballot harvesting.

DeSantis said that there were several issues with current elections.

“There’ll be people, if you see someone ballot harvesting, you know, what do you do? If you call into the election office, a lot of times they don’t do anything. If you know that, there’s, you know, in Florida, it’s Constitutionally mandated, only citizens are allowed to vote in Florida, and yet you see examples of people, they’ll even check they’re not citizens, and they’ll still be given ballots,” he said to applause.

DeSantis called the new police force the “Office of Election Crimes and Security” and that it would be formed “within the Department of State to investigate election crimes and fraud.”