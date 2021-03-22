Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement authorities in Florida have released a video of a suspect whom they say pulled a gun on a deputy and bit a police K9 in the ear during a recent foot pursuit, according to reports.

Brandon Richter, 23, is now facing multiple charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a police K9 and resisting arrest stemming from the incident that unfolded last week, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“Drop the gun!” Deputy Brandon Donahue is repeatedly heard yelling in a bodycam video released by MCSO.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the chaos began when Donahue went to find Richter at his home “due to him having several outstanding warrants for his arrest,” Fox35 Orlando reported.

After spotting the deputy, Richter attempted to flee and at one point “pulled a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun and began to violently resist K-9 Cpl. Donahue and K-9 Scout,” the office added.

The law enforcement agency said a “long, violent struggle” then ensued over the pistol, during which Richter allegedly bit Donohue on his arm and hand, choked K9 Scout and bit him in the ear.

Later in the bodycam video, Scout can be heard groaning before Donohue says “stop trying to choke him,” Fox reported.

As responding deputies arrived, Richter “continued to refuse to comply with lawful commands and was subsequently tased” the Sheriff’s Office says. He then was brought into custody.

All the deputies and the K9, which were treated for their injuries, are now “doing fine,” MCSO added.

Richter was booked at the Marion County Jail, according to Fox35. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com